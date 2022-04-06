AEW Dynamite in Boston (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Peter Maivia

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The show includes “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the ROH and AAA Tag Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Boston, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Milwaukee. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 37 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982.