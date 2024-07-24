AEW Dynamite results (7/24): Powell’s live review of Team AEW vs. The Elite in a Blood & Guts match, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 251)

Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Aired live July 24, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The show opened with Alex Marvez in a parking garage. He said he was hoping to speak with Will Ospreay, who then ran past him and found that his tire was slashed. Ospreay asked Marvez for his keys and then they hopped in a white SUV. Marvez asked Ospreay if he’s ever driven in American. Ospreay said no. Marvez let out an awkward yell…

Powell’s POV: Please stop acting Alex Marvez to act.

The broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in and recapped MJF beating Will Ospreay to win the AEW International Championship last week while highlights from the match were shown…

Cheerleaders appeared on the entrance ramp and then MJF made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. MJF stood in the ring next to an item covered on a podium.

MJF said Ospreay didn’t hit the Tiger Driver 91 because he’s a coward. He said it was laughable that people thought Ospreay could beat him when he couldn’t even beat Swerve Strickland. MJF said he hasn’t forgotten about his AEW World Championship and told Swerve that he’s just waiting for the right time to pounce and Swerve better hope that day never comes.

MJF claimed he beat Ospreay without breaking a sweat. He said he did it quickly and dominantly. MJF mentioned that Ospreay’s grandmother died recently and said Ospreay could dig his grave next to hers. MJF said he should dig the grave about a football field away because the fat skank needed all the room she could get.

MJF said if Ospreay didn’t like what he had to say, he could come out and face him. The broadcast team noted that Ospreay left the building and Schiavone assumed it was MJF who stuck a knife in Ospreay’s tire.

MJF took off the AEW International Championship belt and said people liked it because international stars wore it. He said those people are unpatriotic and treasonous. MJF said he deserved a better title.

MJF said the AEW International Championship belt was nothing more than garbage. MJF dropped the belt from the ring into a trashcan at ringside. MJF took a jab at the UK fans as well.

MJF pulled the cover back to reveal the AEW American Championship belt. A “USA” chant broke out. MJF said he appreciated the chant, but when he talks about America he’s not talking about “nasty ass Nashville.” MJF said he’s talking about the most magical place in the world Plainville, New York. MJF said the fans could thank him later.

Patriotic music played and then red, white, and blue confetti shot off. A large American flag dropped opposite the hard camera that had MJF’s face in place of stars.

Will Ospreay ran out and MJF bailed. Ospreay recalled MJF breathing heavily and knowing he couldn’t beat him 59 minutes into their match. Ospreay said MJF reached into his trunks and dug past his little, um, MJF and grabbed his Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF stood on the stage and a camera mic picked up him saying that he didn’t cheat.

Ospreay said he had a meeting with Tony Khan and Christopher Daniels and got his rematch. Ospreay said he would have his rematch on home soil at AEW All In for the AEW International Championship.

MJF said he didn’t agree to that and then headed backstage. Ospreay removed the AEW International Title belt from the trash and carried it backstage…

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan has created more jobs in the title belt making industry than any promoter in history. This was a good follow-up segment to last week’s great match. They set the table for the rematch at All In and the American Championship belt gimmick should be good for some heat with the fans at Wembley Stadium.

Referee Bryce Remsburg stood backstage and showed off a coin that he would flip to determine which team had the advantage in Blood & Guts. Remsburg opened the door and found Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry standing over a fallen Christopher Daniels.

Matthew said they had their own coin with AEW on one side and The Elite on the other. Remsburg flipped the coin and it came up in favor of The Elite having the man advantage in Blood & Guts…

Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki made their entrances…

1. Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Title. Excalibur said Big Bill and Bryan Keith were banned from ringside and yet the match would still be fought under FTW Rules with no disqualifications our count-outs.

The wrestlers traded chops to start. Excalibur said the Blood & Guts match would be the show’s main event. Jericho’s chest had a trickle of blood on it. Suzuki put his hands behind his back and let Jericho chop him.

Jericho acted like his hand was sore after throwing chops. Suzuki lit him up with more chops. A “fight forever” chant broke out. Suzuki dropped Jericho with a chop heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The wrestlers fought to ringside where Suzuki wrapped Jericho’s right hand in a chair and then hit it with another chair. Suzuki did joint manipulation at ringside. Jericho threw a chop that he sold while Suzuki smiled.

Back inside the ring, Suzuki put Jericho in an armbar and then pulled his fingers apart. Jericho hit a Codebreaker and went for the pin, but Suzuki kicked out at one. Both men traded elbow strikes.

Jericho caught Suzuki in the Walls of Jericho. Suzuki escaped the hold and then put Jericho in a sleeper. Suzuki set up for his Gotch-style piledriver finisher, but Jericho hit him with a low blow. Jericho followed up with the Judas Effect and got the pin.

Chris Jericho defeated Minoru Suzuki in 13:55 to retain the FTW Title.

After the match, Jericho celebrated with his title belt while Suzuki stood up behind him. Jericho took a swing that Suzuki ducked. Suzuki performed the Gotch-style piledriver on Jericho.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith hit the ring and attacked Suzuki. Katsuyori Shibata’s entrance music played. The heels faced the stage, but Shibata entered the ring behind them and cleared Bill and Keith from the ring. Excalibur said that Shibata coming to the aid of Shibata was special yet did not explain why…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd enjoyed the physicality. There was a time when I would have enjoyed this match, but Jericho’s gimmick is channel changing material in my book. More than anything, I’m just happy they didn’t have someone else interfere on Jericho’s behalf and then add that person to the lousy Learning Tree.

Backstage, Renee Paquette was about to interview Willow Nightingale when Stokely Hathaway showed up and distracted her. Kris Statlander attacked Willow. Hathaway said they should have an eliminator match next week for Willow’s CMLL Women’s Championship…

Powell’s POV: Oh good, another title belt on AEW television. It’s great that Willow won the title, but does it really need to be defended on AEW television when AEW has too many of its own title belts? By the way, why would Hathaway ask for an eliminator match rather than a title match?

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Bryan Danielson talking with Renee Paquette while they were both sitting on top of production crates. Danielson said his doctor told him that his neck is fixable and he has to make sure it stays that way. Danielson said he would work hard, do his best, and try to enjoy the moment at Wembley Stadium.

Jeff Jarrett entered the picture and said he overheard the conversation. Jarrett said Danielson knows better than anyone that he was crushed over not winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Jarrett said Danielson overcame the odds that he could not and he’s the perfect person and now has a date with destiny.

Jarrett said Danielson will be facing a champion who knows exactly what he needs to do. Jarrett said Danielson has to heal physically and mentally. He said it sounded like Danielson had a foot out the door or was making an excuse. Jarrett told Danielson to go all in. Jarrett said a lot of people believe in Danielson and he is at the very top of that list.

After Jarrett walked away, Paquette asked Danielson how that sat with him. Danielson said it’s true and he has some work to do…

Powell’s POV: A good clip and great use of Jarrett. Danielson did mainstream media interviews saying that he didn’t think he should be AEW World Champion, so I think this was step one toward walking that back and it will eventually lead to Danielson’s character being hellbent on winning the title by the time All In arrives.

Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida made their entrances. Highlights aired of their past meetings while the broadcast team played up their rivalry…

2. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers to start the match. Baker went for the Lockjaw early, but Shida avoided it and then they traded two counts. Shida draped Baker over the apron and hit her with a knee lift from the floor heading into a PIP break. [C]

Shida applied a guillotine, released it, and then drilled Baker with a knee strike. Shida went for a move from the ropes and rolled through when Baker moved. Baker caught Shida with a kick. Shida came back with an elbow strike and then Baker dropped her with a superkick.

Both wrestlers traded pin attempts. Baker took Shida down with an armbar. Shida put her foot on the ropes. Shida agonized over whether to use the kendo stick in her corner and appeared to opt against it.

Shida blocked a superkick and then Shida threw a kick at Baker. Shida performed a Falcon Arrow. Baker stuffed the next Shida move attempt and then caught her in the Lockjaw and got the win.

Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida in 10:15.

After the match, Mercedes Mone walked onto the stage and applauded. Mone said Baker’s win was very impressive. Mone said she knew Baker wanted a shot at her TBS Title at All In. Mone said everyone was waiting on her answer and the answer is no.

Former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille entered the ring behind Baker and knocked her down. The announcers played up Kamille being a free agent. Kamille put Baker in the Torture Rack and then spun her into a sit-out powerbomb. Mone entered the ring and had Kamille raise her arm while they both stood over Baker… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match and I like that AEW actually played up the history between Baker and Shida beforehand. They played up Shida as Baker’s top rival. A strong case can be made for Thunder Rosa being her top rival, but the backstage drama between the two means they probably won’t be in any rush to work together again. Baker going over Shida was the only logical move if they wanted to have a clean finish given that she’s facing Mone at All In. The surprise appearance of Kamille was fun and I like the idea of using her as Mone’s muscle.