AEW touts involvement at San Diego Comic-Con

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote their appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

July 24, 2024 – The stars of All Elite Wrestling are teaming with Warner Bros. Discovery to take over San Diego Comic-Con this Thursday for multiple signings and events, including a highly-anticipated, first-ever joint event with Adult Swim. The schedule includes the following:

Panel: “AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring & Beyond”

After record-setting attendance inside Wembley Stadium and the biggest year ever, AEW continues to revolutionize the wrestling industry. In celebration of AEW’s 5-year anniversary, AEW’s biggest stars will take fans inside the ropes for an all-access look at the company’s evolution from a renegade upstart, to one of the most-watched weekly programs across the world.

AEW Stars: Swerve Strickland, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay (talent subject to change).

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 3:30 – 4:30pm PST

Location: Room 6BCF

Fan Access: Available for fans with badge access at the convention.

Signing: DC Custom Comics / Signing

Through a partnership with DC Comics, six custom origin story comics of top AEW stars will be released for an initial launch at SDCC. The AEW artwork will run as a series of ads in DC print comics for 8 weeks, with in-show AEW promotion driving the collaboration. In celebration of this release, AEW stars will appear at the DC Booth for meet-and-greets.

AEW Stars: Swerve Strickland, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay (talent subject to change).

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 5:00 – 6:00pm PST

Location: DC Booth – #4545

Fan Access: Available for fans on a first-come, first-served basis with badge access at the convention

Event: Adult Swim + AEW “Battle For The Booty”

In a unique crossover between wrestling and adult animation fans, AEW & Adult Swim are teaming up on the ultimate tag-team tournament, as AEW wrestlers will face off against iconic Adult Swim characters in a Battle Royale match.

AEW Stars: Johnny TV, Orange Cassidy, Taya Valkyrie, Willow Nightingale (talent subject to change).

Adult Swim Stars: Fang from Primal , Meatwad from Aqua Teen Hunger Force , Mr. Frog from Smiling Friends , Rachel from YOLO and other surprise guests!

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 7:30 – 8:30pm PST

Location: Adult Swim Green

Fan Access: Free to attend for fans on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information or media access, please inquire with Media@AllEliteWrestling.com

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from anyone who happens to attend the panels on Thursday. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.