NXT TV rating: The Rascalz vs. Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 633,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 610,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tick compared to last week’s 0.20 rating. One year earlier, the July 25, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 703,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating for the Great American Bash go-home show.