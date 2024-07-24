AEW Dynamite preview: Blood & Guts match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Team AEW” Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Anthony Bowens, and Max Caster vs. “The Elite” Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page in a Blood & Guts match

-Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Title with Big Bill and Bryan Keith banned from ringside

-MJF speaks

-“Glamour” Mariah May

Powell’s POV: Blood & Guts is AEW’s version of the WarGames match. Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).