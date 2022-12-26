WWE Raw’s Absolute Best of 2022, WWE in New York and Columbus (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Dennis Knight, Miro, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan, Chris Hero, Brad Anderson, Pat Buck, Gorgeous George, Mark Starr, Brodie Lee, Wilbur Snyder

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is a taped show billed as featuring “The Absolute Best of 2022.” Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Because the show is in “best of” mode, I will not be covering it live tonight, nor does there appear to be any need for an audio review. My live review of Raw will resume next Monday.

-Submit questions for this week’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will not be available today due to the holidays, but it will be available at some point this week. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking reports from the WWE holiday tour live events that will be held this week. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden tonight with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt appears, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Sheamus vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

-WWE is in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena tonight with the following advertised match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match for the U.S. Championship.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Broomfield, Colorado and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tampa. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Knight turned 53 on Sunday. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwinn.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 41 on December 26, 2020.

-Miro (Miroslav Barnyashev) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Chris Harris turned 49 on Sunday. He briefly worked as Braden Walker in WWE.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-Brad Anderson is 53.

-Chris Hero (Chris Spradlin) is 43. He worked as Kassius Ohno in NXT.

-Pat Buck (Patrick Buckridge) is 38. He is the AEW Vice President of Talent Development.