04/05 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Gunther for the NXT Title, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, The Creed Brothers vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson

April 5, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker vs. Gunther for the NXT Title, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, The Creed Brothers vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson, and more (39:43)…

