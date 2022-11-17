11/17 MLW Fusion results: Powell’s review of Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross, and “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “Los Maximos” Jose Maximo and Jose Maximo

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 155)

Taped June 23, 2022 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed November 17, 2022 on Pro Wrestling TV

Fusion opened with a video package on the MLW National Openweight Championship match between Alex Kane and Davey Richards. It featured comments from both men along with footage of Myron Reed turning on Richards and joining Kane’s Bomaye Fight Club… The Fusion opening aired…

Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski checked in on commentary and listed the three matches…

1. “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Los Maximos” Jose Maximo and Jose Maximo. Los Maximos were already in the ring while the SST’s entrance was televised. The teams fought before the bell and the referee called for the bell once a wrestler from each side was inside the ring. Joel picked up a couple of early two counts on Anoa’i before tagging out.

Anoa’i performed a huracanrana on Jose and then tagged in Finau, who used his girth to take out both members of Los Maximos. Anoa’i followed up with a cannonball on Jose and got a two count. Anoa’i went up top and was cut off, which led to Los Maximos setting up for a double Spanish Fly.

Anoa’i fought his way out of taking the move and then Finau ended up stacking up both members of Los Maximos on his shoulders and giving them a Samoan Drop. Anoa’i performed a top rope splash onto Jose and then pinned him…

“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i beat Los Maximos” Jose Maximo and Jose Maximo.

Powell’s POV: A brief, yet entertaining match. The SST’s big spot moves look really good, and it was nice to see Los Maximos again.

Footage aired of Mance Warner returning in for Battle Riot and brawling with Mads Krugger…

Mance Warner was shown at a bar. He said he was thinking about where, when, and what type of match he and Krugger would have. “I’ve been drinking and thinking,” Warner said before askign for another beer. Micro Man attempted to swipe his beers. Warner said it took a lot of balls for “big man” to do that, and then toasted with him…

The broadcast team hyped the two remaining matches… [C] Footage aired of EJ Nduka eliminating his tag team partner Calvin Tankman from the Battle Riot match…

Footage aired from “last night” of Nduka and Tankman meeting up at the hotel. They both said they were good and bumped fists…

Myron Reed was interviewed in the backstage area by Sam Laterno, who congratulated him on retaining his MLW Middleweight Championship in last week’s four-way match. Reed called for MLW to keep sending their best. He spotted Calvin Tankman and had him join him on the interview set.

Reed wanted Tankman to join him. Tankman spoke about his bad history with Alex Kane and questioned whether Reed really thought he would join Bomaye Fight Club. Reed asked Tankman where Nduka got his new watch from. Tankman said it’s none of his business, but Reed said he knew and told him to think about it…

Highlights aired from last week of Brittany Blake attacking Taya Valkyrie… Footage aired of Valkyrie delivering a brief promo after being attacked. She coughed and said Blake just needed to ask if she wanted a shot at the MLW Featherweight Championship match…

Dombrowski announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake for the MLW Featherweight Championship, and Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship on the Thanksgiving edition of Fusion…

A black and white Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout promo aired. Atout called Hammerstone an idiot for facing Holliday in New York. Holliday said the saying that if you can make it in New York means you can name it anywhere is a crock of shit because he can make it anywhere. Holliday spoke about the various New York landmarks where he could beat Hammerstone to become the new champion…

Ring announcer Tim Barr stood in the ring and introduced the wrestlers for the next match…

2. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Matt Cross. The broadcast team played up the idea of a potential dream match between Kross and Alex Hammerstone. Kross put Cross down with a meathook clothesline heading into an early break. [C]

Kross suplexed Cross,w ho landed on his feet. Cross performed a tornado style takedown and got a two count. Kross stuffed a cutter attempt, but Cross bounced off the ropes and hit the move on the second try. Cross played to the crowd before going up top. Cross landed on his feet after Kross avoided his shooting star press attempt. Kross stuffed another Cross move attempt and hit him with a Doomsday Saito suplex that led to the pin…

Killer Kross defeated Matt Cross.

Powell’s POV: A brief win for Kross. On one hand, it was logical to give Kross quick and decisive wins while building him up for something bigger. On the other hand, Kross wasn’t around long enough to get to whatever that something bigger was going to be.

A video package aired on Dragon Gate wrestler Shun Skywalker, who was listed as arriving soon in MLW…

Sam Laterna interviewed Davey Richards in the backstage area. Richards said he doesn’t talk, he does, and he will become the new MLW National Openweight Championship…

Dombrowski narrated a video package that played up the mystery of what happened to the Opera Cup tournament that was stolen from Davey Richards. He said that if there’s no cup, there won’t be a tournament this year. He said MLW officials were asking fans for any information they may have on the whereabouts of the cup… [C]

EJ Nduka approached Alex Hammerstone in the backstage area and accused the MLW Heavyweight Champion of ducking him. Hammerstone said Nduka was preaching to the choir and noted that Cesar Duran was making his matches. Hammerstone walked away when he heard nearby commotion. The camera followed Hammerstone, who found another wrestler knocked out. Cesar Duran and a henchmen were standing by. Hammerstone questioned Duran, who had another calling card from the mystery attacker…

A tale of the tape for the main event was shown and then ring entrances for the match took place…

3. Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Richards took Kane down and put him in an ankle lock, but Kane rolled out of it. Kane performed an exploder suplex that caused Richards to roll to the floor. [C]

They appeared to pick up right where the match left off, as Kane tossed Richards back inside the ring. Kane splashed Richards on the apron. Thomas barked at Kane to stay on Richards. Kane returned to the ring and covered Richards for a two count.

Later, Richards caught Kane on the ropes. Kane punched Richards repeatedly, but Richards no-sold the punches and glared at Kane before hitting him with a series of headbutts. Richards superplexed Kane, which left both men down for a moment. They traded blows once they stood up.

Kane sent Richards to the corner and attempted a splash that Richards avoided. Richards performed a dragon screw leg whip through the ropes. Richards went up top and let out a howl before going for a double stomp that Kane avoided. Richards landed on his feet and rolled Kane into a trailer hitch submission hold. Kane reached out and grabbed the ropes to break it.

Kane and Richards traded strikes. Kane got the better of it and ran the ropes, but Richards caught him with a kick. Richards put Kane down with a Saito suplex, but Kane popped right up. Richards clotheslined Kane and set up for a move, but Kane countered into a suplex toss that resulted in a good near fall.

Kane tried to hoist up Richards, who countered into a sunset flip and then applied a leg lock. Richards released the hold and threw a kick at Kane. Richards went up top and double stomped Kane. Richards covered Kane, who kicked out at one. Richards put Kane down again with a brainbuster and covered him for a near fall. Richards performed a package piledriver and got the three count.

Davey Richards defeated Alex Kane to win the MLW National Openweight Championship.

After the match, Richards celebrated his win in the ring. MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed walked out and stared at Richards from the stage while his Bomaye Fight Club allies Kane and Thomas stood by. The heel trio headed to the back…

A brief video spotlighted next week’s MLW Heavyweight Championship match to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A very good main event that’s worth going out of your way to see. Unfortunately, the result of this match was nearly impossible to miss because Richards has been defending the title outside MLW. I imagine that’s going to be the case with a lot of MLW’s more high profile matches as long as they continue to tape events well before they air. The tradeoff for the company is that it has to be much easier to produce the shows without the quick turnarounds.

Overall, this episode was much better than last week’s disappointing season premiere. Next week’s show looks good on paper with those two title matches. There’s a chance my review will be delayed next week due to the holiday. My weekly MLW Fusion audio review will be available on Friday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).