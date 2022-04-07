What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by FTR vs. The Young Bucks

April 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 989,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 979,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.38 rating, equal to last week’s 0.38 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.63 rating on USA Network. An NBA game topped the ratings for ESPN with 1.305 million viewers.

