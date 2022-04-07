MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Championship headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Myron Reed vs. TJP for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Kerry Morton and Ricky Morton.

