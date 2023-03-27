AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Lane Summers and Campbell Myers

-The Hale Sisters vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee

-Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Zack Clayton and Anaya

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Tootie Lynn in a non-title match

-“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy

-Diamante vs. Riho

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark Elevation was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.