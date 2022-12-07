Tony Khan’s ROH Media Call, AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Jon Moxley, Curtis Hughes, ACH, Tammy Sytch, Rick Rude, Hack Meyers, Haystacks Calhoun, Bruiser Bedlam

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a call with the pro wrestling media today to promote Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. I will provide live updates on the call, which is now scheduled to begin at 12CT/1ET.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show includes the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 59 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. It was a polarizing show, as F finished a close third with 20 percent of the vote, and A finished a close fourth with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) is 37.

-Curtis Hughes is 58.

-Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is 50.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) is 35.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963 at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.