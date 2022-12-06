12/06 Moore’s NXT audio review: NXT Deadline go-home show featuring Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase, and Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in Triple Threats for the final spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, Isla Dawn vs. Thea Hail

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT Deadline go-home show featuring Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase, and Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in Triple Threats for the final spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, Isla Dawn vs. Thea Hail, and more (33:03)…

Click here for the December 6 NXT TV audio review.

