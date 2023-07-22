AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

-Pac vs. Gravity

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-MJF and Adam Cole speak

Powell’s POV: Allin and Swerve were the last two men in the Royal Rampage match. MJF and Cole will be challenging FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles on the July 29 edition of AEW Collision. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).