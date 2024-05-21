A&E’s WWE Biography and WWE Rivals ratings: WWE Legends on Steve Austin’s last match, WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Steve Austin’s last match delivered 226,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on A&E featuring Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock averaged 301,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous WWE Biography featured Roman Reigns and delivered 337,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating back in April. Last week’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Seth Rollins averaged 265,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating, and the same night’s WWE Rivals on Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes averaged 338,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. Sunday’s WWE Biography features Eddie Guerrero. There will not be a new edition of WWE Rivals on Sunday.