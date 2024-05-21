A&E’s WWE Biography and WWE Rivals ratings: WWE Legends on Steve Austin’s last match, WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Steve Austin’s last match delivered 226,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on A&E featuring Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock averaged 301,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.
Powell’s POV: The previous WWE Biography featured Roman Reigns and delivered 337,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating back in April. Last week’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Seth Rollins averaged 265,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating, and the same night’s WWE Rivals on Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes averaged 338,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. Sunday’s WWE Biography features Eddie Guerrero. There will not be a new edition of WWE Rivals on Sunday.
