Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 37 results: Vetter’s review of PME vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews for Glory Pro Tag Titles, Shazza McKenzie vs. Rachel Armstrong, Jabari King vs. Ethan Price

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 37)

Premiered May 20, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped April 21, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

This is the same venue Glory Pro has used for its recent tapings, and lighting is good. Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary.

1. Shazza McKenzie defeated Rachel Armstrong at 6:45. Shazza grabbed a fan’s hat and tossed it toward a wall, showing she’s the heel today. Shazza is only 5’3″ but Rachel is listed at 5’0″. Basic reversals early on. Shazza hit a running leg lariat for a nearfall at 3:00 and she grounded Rachel. Shazza slammed Rachel face-first on the ring apron, and she remained in charge in the ring. Rachel fired up and hit a spin kick, then she dove through the ropes onto Shazza at 5:30. In the ring, Rachel hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shazza put her in a Musclebuster and turned it into a suplex! Nice. She got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for leverage for the cheap pin. Good action.

* A video package aired of Kody Lane running in to save Dan the Dad from a beatdown.

2. Ethan Price defeated Jabari King at 8:21. Jabari is BIG and reminds me of WWE’s Odyssey Jones, or possibly Keith Lee; he’s still green but I like what I’ve seen of him. Ethan Price is billed as the “big strong boy,” so we’ll see if he picks up the bigger Jabari. King easily tossed him across the ring. Price hit a dropkick. Jabari hit a uranage and a big senton for a nearfall at 2:00. He missed a splash. Price hit some kicks to the gut, then one to the side of the face. Price came off the ropes, but King swatted him away.

Price got a Flatliner move, then a German Suplex at 5:00, then a bulldog for a nearfall. King swung and slammed Price for a believable nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Price slapped on a sleeper. King might have a bloody nose as he’s dripping from the nose, possibly mouth. They fought on the ropes and Price hit some headbutts; he got underneath Jabari and hit a powerbomb, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin. That was good action.

3. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:08. Bang and Matthews are from Chicago but are wrestling all over the East Coast and Midwest; they wrestled for GCW in Philadelphia and New Jersey over the weekend. This is a babyface matchup. Marino and Bang opened, and Davey hit some deep armdrags. Marino hit a dropkick. Matthews got in at 3:30 and they hit some quick team offense on Marino. They began working over Collins; both are much smaller than Collins. Collins finally hit a back suplex on Matthews at 6:30.

Collins hit a Samoan Drop on Bang and they were both down and the crowd rallied for Collins. Marino got the hot tag and hit a huracanrana on Matthews. He hit a double Blockbuster and got a nearfall at 8:30. He came off the ropes but Matthews caught him with a dropkick. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Tenaglia for a nearfall. Collins hit a DDT on Matthews. Tenaglia hit a roundhouse kick on Bang. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor while Matthews hit a dive through the ropes at 11:30. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomp on Collins’ chest. They set up for another Spears Tower, but Marino hit a Flatliner! PME immediately hit their team Flatliner move for the pin. That was really good, too.

Final Thoughts: An episode that turned out much stronger than it appeared on paper. Bang and Matthews are a fun team; they do need to put on some size but I don’t doubt that will happen. Bang reminds me of seeing a scrawny 17- or 18-year-old Ricochet circa 2006; Ricochet obviously put on that size over time. Jabari and Price topped expectations, even though I think this was the time to put Jabari over. You can’t teach height and size; you either have it or you don’t, and Jabari has the “turn your head when you see him at the airport” size. The women put together a nice match, too. I liked that we had a glance at the Kody and Dan the Dad situation; more of that please! Give me an update from “Warhorse” Jake Parnell and Camaro Jackson and Dak Draper, too.