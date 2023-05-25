Glory Pro Wrestling “Go For Broke” results: Vetter’s review of Miyu Yamashita vs. Tootie Lynn, Camaro Jackson vs. Karam for the Crown of Glory Championship, Rohit Raju vs. Xavier Walker, Dak Draper vs. Moses, Laynie Luck vs. Heidi Howitzer, Ethan Price vs. Shane Sabre

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Go For Broke”

May 21, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

This show began at 2:30 p.m. CST. The crowd is in the 200 range.

* The show opened with footage of Camaro Jackson beating Mike Outlaw last month to retain his Crown of Glory title. After the match, Calvin Tankman attacked Camaro on the stage and left with the title belt! It was a great cliffhanger to end that show.

* We went to a backstage promo with Dak Draper, who had no regrets or remorse about turning on tag partner Xavier Walker last month. We then head to the ring for two ‘pre-show matches,’ which does have commentary.

1. Kris Hendricks defeated Edvin at 6:12. Hendricks is a Black man with his hair pulled back in dreadlocks; think a young Kofi Kingston. Edvin is a heavier, white man in a black singlet, with his name written on his butt. Hendricks hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin.

2. Mason St. Good defeated Aniya at 5:11. Aniya is thick and muscular; my first impression is he’s a thinner, younger Roman Reigns; the commentator noted that almost immediately. I’ve seen Mason at least once before; he’s a Black man with short hair and a decent physique. Mason hit a springboard spin kick for the victory. Ok match. Aniya certainly has the looks to be a top tier guy. If anything… he looks too much like Reigns that I hope he doesn’t wind up being a gimmick/caricature.

3. ATM defeated GPA at 7:00 even. GPA is essentially Roddy Strong; a hard hitter but a little under-sized. ATM is a Black man with short dreadlocks. GPA pretended like ATM hit him in the eye; as the ref admonished ATM, GPA attacked and took control. GPA hit a side slam for a nearfall at 5:00. GPA hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. ATM lifted GPA and caught him with a kneestrike out of nowhere for the pin.

4. Kody Lane and Jake Something defeated “Locked & Loaded” Jessie V and Mark Wheeler at 10:56. Kody is wearing his pink outfit; I always compare him to a more flamboyant Juice Robinson. I just watched Jake wrestle on Friday in New York for House of Glory, and he’s a beast. Jessie V is BIG; he might be taller and more muscular than Jake, which says a lot! Jake attacked Jessie V to start the match. Mark Wheeler and Kody tagged in, and while they are shorter than their teammates, they also have good physiques.

Jake and Kody worked over Wheeler in their corner. Jake kept taunting Jessie V. Kody hit a Lionsault on Wheeler for a nearfall at 6:00. Jessie finally made the hot tag and he cleared the ring. He dove to the floor on both heels at 8:30. “Are you absolutely kidding me?” the commentator said. Wheeler hit a lungblower move and Jessie went for a cover on Kody, but Jake made the save. The faces hit simultaneous dropkicks on Jake. Jake nailed an Abyss-style Black Hole Slam to pin Wheeler. Good big-man match.

5. Shazza McKenzie defeated Lady Bird at 7:36. Shazza, the Australian who just relocated to St. Louis, was in a five-way a night ago in Detroit for GCW. I don’t know Lady Bird; this is her GPW debut, and she is of average height and size. The commentator also admitted he didn’t know her. Shazza jawed at the crowd and she’s the heel, and she dominated with some basic offense. She hit a kneestrike to the back at 4:00.

Lady Bird hit a swinging neckbreaker as Shazza’s feet were in the ropes, and they were both down. Lady Bird hit a sling blade clothesline, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then a Saito Suplex. Shazza got a rollup and a handful of tights for the tainted pin. Good match; Lady Bird looked good in her debut here.

6. Mike Outlaw and Rahim De La Suede defeated Warhorse and Dan the Dad at 12:54. Congrats to new father Warhorse. Again, Rahim is Black, thin, with long dreadlocks, and he started against Warhorse. Warhorse hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Outlaw and Dan tagged in, with Dan still holding onto his coffee cup; he drank from it while having Outlaw in a headlock. He did his juvenile humor, tripping Outlaw. Outlaw and Rahim worked over Dan. Dan hit a series of punches on Rahim at 7:30 while still holding his coffee. Outlaw threw the coffee, but it accidentally hit Rahim!

Warhorse made the hot tag and hit a double clothesline and he was fired up. Warhorse hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Rahim hit an enzuigiri on Warhorse at 9:30. Warhorse fired back with a clothesline for a nearfall. Outlaw entered and hit a DDT on Warhorse at 11:00. Dan hit a sideslam on Outlaw. Dan and Warhorse nailed a Team 3D on Outlaw. Suddenly, Jake Something was at ringside and he threw Rahim in the ring. The ref was jawing at Jake, wondering why he was there; meanwhile, Kody Lane attacked Dan with the ref out of position. Outlaw crawled over and covered the prone Dan for the tainted pin. Solid match.

* Warhorse got on the mic and he was livid. He is sick of the outside interference and the rules. At the next show in June, he wants Kody Lane in a steel cage! The crowd popped for the match request. “We are going to fight until we breathe our last breath!” Warhorse promised.

7. Camaro Jackson defeated Karam (w/Rohit Raju) to retain the Crown of Glory Championship at 10:54. Again, Karam is tall and muscular; he had a good match against Joey Janela a night earlier in Detroit. Camaro is the short, Black powerhouse I always compare to Jonathan Gresham in looks. (Very different styles! Gresham is the mat specialist while Camaro is power moves.) Camaro doesn’t have his title belt, which was stolen by Calvin Tankman last month. Karam attacked as Camaro entered the ring and beat him down. Camaro hit a delayed vertical suplex, showing off that power, then a spear in the corner. Karam clotheslined Camaro to the floor at 2:00. They brawled on the floor in front of the fans.

Karam hit a rebound clothesline (JD Drake does this frequently) and they got back in the ring, with Karam slowing it down with a rear-naked choke, then a full-nelson at 7:00, but Camaro powered out. Camaro put Karam on his shoulders, dropped to his knees, and got a nearfall. The ref got bumped but actually didn’t go down. Karam hit a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Karam got a chair but the ref confiscated it. Camaro pushed Karm into Rohit, who was on the apron. Camaro then hit a clothesline for the pin. Good WWE-style big-man match.

* Camaro got on the mic and challenged Calvin Tankman to a match June 24.

* Intermission. I love that Glory Pro Wrestling (like Pro Wrestling Revolver) shows a match, and they showed the Shigehiro Irie vs. Jake Something match from their last event.

8. Shane Sabre defeated Ethan Price at 9:56. Ethan is the ‘big strong boy’ who is essentially the Eugene Dinsmore gimmick, and I’m not a fan. Sabre has a thick black beard, a decent physique, and he’s a bit underrated. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Sabre hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball in the corner at 4:00. They fought on the ring apron, where Sabre placed Price along his back and hit a piledriver. They brawled back to the floor, and Price whipped Sabre into a guardrail at 6:30. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block and a German Suplex, and he was fired up.

Sabre fired back with a DDT, then a Death Valley Driver into the corner for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Price came back with a standing powerbomb and a bulldog for a believable nearfall. Sabre hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash for the pin. That topped all expectations, and I’m glad Sabre won.

9. Laynie Luck defeated Heidi Howitzer at 8:24. Laynie was high-fiving fans and is a babyface here; I’m used to seeing her as a Charlotte Flair-style heel. The tattoo-covered, dark makeup-wearing Heidi is taller and clearly stronger. Standing switches to open. Laynie tried a shoulder tackle at 3:00 that barely budged Heidi. Heidi hit a hard chop, and they brawled to the floor. In the ring, Heidi hit some hard chops and she was in charge.

Heidi slipped on the ropes as she hit a second-rope senton, and she crashed hard on Laynie. Ouch. Heidi hit a Saito Suplex, and they were both down at 6:00. Laynie hit a Helluva Kick, then a Meteora running double knees in the corner for a nearfall. Heidi fired back with an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri. She applied an STF on the mat, and Heidi tapped out! Good match.

10. Dak Draper defeated “The Deliverer” Moses at 12:38. Dak, of course, is the ROH standout at the end of the Sinclair era, and he just turned heel here last month. Moses is Black with shoulder-length dreadlocks, like a young Kofi Kingston. Quick reversals from the big men, with Dak even doing a cartwheel. Moses hit a dropkick. Dak hit a swinging neckbreaker and a kneedrop on the head for a nearfall at 2:30. Dak hit a hard clothesline and was in charge. Moses dove through the ropes at 5:30, and they were both down on the floor.

In the ring, Moses hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Moses hit a belly-to-belly release suplex, then a German Suplex, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Dak reached the ropes at 8:00. Moses hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down. Moses went to the top rope, but Dak launched him to the mat. Dak hit a missile dropkick and a Doctor Bomb/gutwrench powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Dak went for a move out fo the corner, but Moses caught him with a superkick for a believable nearfall. Moses climbed the ropes in the corner; Dak hit the ropes causing Moses to get crotched. Dak put Moses on his shoulders, slammed him to the mat, and scored the cheap in. I really liked this.

11. Xavier Walker defeated Rohit Raju at 18:29. Again, Xavier is a tall Black man, perhaps a legit 6’5″ and these are former teammates. Raju dove through the ropes and attacked Xavier as he walked to ringside, and they brawled on the floor. They got in the ring and Rohit pleaded for him to stop at 4:30, but of course, he then hit a cheap shot punch on Xavier. Rohit hit a doublestomp to the chest as Xavier was tied in the Tree of Woe at 7:30, and Rohit was still in charge, keeping Xavier grounded with a headlock.

Xavier hit a suplex and they were both down. Xavier hit some clotheslines at 11:00, then a DDT for a nearfall. Rohit hit a tornado DDT and a Russian Legsweep for a nearfall at 13:30, then a Helluva Kick and a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Xavier hit a DDT for a nearfall at 15:00. Karam walked to ringside! (I am surprised he didn’t join Raju to ringside.) The distraction allowed Rohit to get a rollup for a nearfall.

Xavier hit a punch to the face for a nearfall, but Karam pulled Xavier’s foot to break it up. Rohit hit a running knee to the side of the head for a believable nearfall. Rohit went for a low blow uppercut, but Xavier blocked it. Xavier then hit a closed-fist punch to the jaw for the pin. Solid match but longer than it needed to be.

12. Miyu Yamashita defeated Tootie Lynn at 12:36. Miyu, the Japanese standout, has been touring the U.S. in recent months. Lynn, a short Black woman, is perhaps best known for her matches on NWA TV. Tootie hit some spin kicks in the corner early on. Miyu hit a gutbuster over her knee at 3:00 and several stiff kicks to the spine. Miyu hit more kneestrikes to the stomach and was in charge. Miyu switched to twisting the left leg and kicked at Tootie’s thigh.

Tootie fired back with a series of forearm shots. Miyu hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00, and she applied a Cobra Clutch. Tootie hit some spin kicks in the corner; Miyu fired back with her own kicks. Tootie hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 11:00. Miyu nailed the Skull Kick for a believable nearfall. Tootie hit her own kick to the head for a nearfall. Miyu hit another Skull Kick and got the pin. That was fun.

Final Thoughts: I enjoy Glory Pro Wrestling shows. They do tend to have more wrestlers who are larger and more of the modern WWE style, which may be a turnoff for those who want their indy wrestling to be different than what they see on WWE. Check out this show on Fite+.