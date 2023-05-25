What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the final edition before Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 846,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 814,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The May 25, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 929,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic heading into Double Or Nothing.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.