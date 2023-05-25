AEW Dynamite rating for the final edition before Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 846,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 814,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The May 25, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 929,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic heading into Double Or Nothing.