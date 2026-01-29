AEW wrestler injured during a Dynamite match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Doyle’s run in AEW is on pause. Doyle suffered a bicep injury during Wednesday’s Dynamite while he and Mark Davis wrestled Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an AEW Tag Team Title match. Wheeler executed an apron DDT on Doyle, who had his right arm draped over the ropes. Doyle appeared to grab the top rope with his right hand when his body landed on the apron. Doyle clutched his right arm and immediately informed Wheeler that he was injured, and he did not take part in the remainder of the match. F4Wonline.com reported on Thursday that Doyle suffered a torn bicep.

Powell’s POV: A tough break for Doyle, who was off to a good start while teaming with Davis. Doyle debuted in AEW on January 7 using his real name after going by Jake Something in TNA and other promotions. The recovery time from bicep surgery is between three and six months, depending on the severity of the tear. Here’s to Doyle making a speedy recovery.

