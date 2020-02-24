WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.484 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous episode’s 2.464 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-34 and 18-49 demographics for broadcast networks. The show also won the male 18-49 demographic.



