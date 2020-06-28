What's happening...

Rad Turtles Wrestling Podcast (free audio) with guest Jason Powell discussing #SpeakingOut, COVID-19 in pro wrestling, and more

June 28, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest edition of the Rad Turtles Wrestling Podcast features host Rad Rob and Dot Net’s Jason Powell. Listen to the free show at here.

Powell’s POV: This show falls into the NSFW category. The topics were ugly at times, but Rob and I ended up having a good conversation and some  fun by the end with a discussion about binge watching options on streaming sites.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features WrestlingObserver.com staffer Josh Nason discussing the #SpeakingOut movement, some of the allegations, how companies have responded, and much more...


