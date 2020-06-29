WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Serena Deeb, Jon Heidenreich, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, Dick the Bruiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped over the weekend at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show includes contract signings for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Serena Deeb is 34 today.

-John Heidenreich turned 51 on Sunday.

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Frankele) turned 31 on Saturday. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.