WrestleMania 37 Night One Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the show

WrestleMania 37 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show WrestleMania 37 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro Women's Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Titles
