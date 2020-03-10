NJPW cancels remainder of the New Japan Cup tour due to coronavirus

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that it has canceled New Japan Cup events scheduled for March 16-21. The cancellation was caused by concerns regarding the coronavirus. NJPW previously cancelled its March 1-15 events. Read the official statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW will be announcing refunds soon. It seems like it is only a matter of time before we start seeing major sports postponements or cancellations in the United States. The NBA has told teams to prepare for the possibility of playing in empty arenas. The band Pearl Jam announced the postponement of part of its North American tour due to the virus.



