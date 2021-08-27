What's happening...

08/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns’ championship celebration, Becky Lynch promo, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cesaro vs. Chad Gable, King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

August 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns’ Family Celebration, Becky Lynch promo, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cesaro vs. Chad Gable, King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and more (30:30)…

