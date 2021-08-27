08/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns’ championship celebration, Becky Lynch promo, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cesaro vs. Chad Gable, King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns’ Family Celebration, Becky Lynch promo, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cesaro vs. Chad Gable, King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and more (30:30)…

Click here for the August 27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

