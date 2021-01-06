NXT TV preview: New Year’s Evil lineup for tonight’s first show of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match.

-Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest.

-Xia Li and Boa return.

Powell’s POV: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in the NXT Fight Pit is no longer advertised for tonight’s show. NXT announced that the main event will be broadcast without commercial interruptions. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin next Wednesday. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.