MLW Fusion preview: Kings of Colosseum themed lineup featuring three title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Dirty Blondes” Leo Brien and Michael Patrick in a bunkhouse match for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.