MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s Never Say Never go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. 1 Called Manders and Matthews Justice for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Akira vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Mandy Leon vs Billie Starkz

-Part two of the expose on the person behind the Bomaye Fight Club

Powell’s POV: The Never Say Never PLE streams Saturday at FITE.TV. MLW Fusion is stream tonight on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. It had previously streamed on Thursdays, so I’m not sure if this is a permanent change. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My review of Fusion will be available on Thursday morning along with my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).