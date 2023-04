CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Underground television show: Alex Hammerstone, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders vs. “The Calling” Akira, Rickey Shane Page, Delirious, and Doctor Cornwallis in a War Chamber match, and more (16:52)…

Click here for the April 19 MLW Underground audio review.

