12/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin, and more (36:09)…

