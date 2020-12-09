What's happening...

12/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

December 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin, and more (36:09)…

Click here for the December 9 Impact Wrestling audio review.

