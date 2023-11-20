WWE Raw results (11/20): Powell’s live review of the WarGames advantage match, Drew McIntyre’s promo, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,591)

Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

Aired live November 20, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of Drew McIntyre’s interference costing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor…

Drew McIntyre stood in the ring and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. McIntyre told the booing fans that he’s not Dominik Mysterio. He said he’s earned the right to talk and told them that they will listen.

McIntyre said he was the most upset by the reaction what he did last week. He said he’s been the same person. He said if you’re a fan of his, then he didn’t need to explain it, but if you turned on him then he doesn’t give a damn what you think.

McIntyre said he looked Jey in the eye right before he dropped him. He assumed that Jey was looking for an apology for ruining his big moment, but he said he didn’t recall a single moment where Jey apologized to him or anyone else who was screwed over by him and his family.

McIntyre referred to Cody Rhodes as collateral damage. He recalled Cody bringing Jey to Raw. McIntyre said people tell him to get over, but he questioned why he should. He said Jey and his family cost him and his family their moment at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre said the big question everyone was asking was whether he had joined The Judgment Day. He asked the fans what they thought. “You clearly don’t know me very well after all these years,” McIntyre said. “No, I have not joined The Judgment Day. I will be on their team at WarGames, though.” McIntyre said Rhea Ripley gave him something that no one else in the world could – Jey in a cage.

Jey Uso’s entrance theme interrupted McIntyre, who told Jey to get his ass to the ring. Jey strutted out with a mic and said that McIntyre needs to let it go. He said McIntyre cost him the tag titles, so there was no more talking. Jey played to the crowd and asked if they wanted to see him give McIntyre a beatdown.

Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh climbed onto the ring apron behind McIntyre. Michael Cole, who was on commentary with Wade Barrett, reiterated that McIntyre had not joined the Judgment Day faction, but would be on their team at WarGames.

Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes made their entrances and joined Jey. The babyfaces made their way to the ring. Adam Pearce entered the ring and said there would be no fighting. Security ran out. Pearce said the person who throws the first punch would cost their team the advantage in the WarGames match.

Pearce told the babyface team that they need to find a fifth member for their team by the end of the night. Pearce said he needed to know by 9ET which wrestlers would represent each team in the advantage match. He said there would be no interference allowed and told them to choose by that time or he would pick for them.

McIntyre stepped forward and then exited the ring. The Judgment Day wrestlers followed McIntyre. Ripley waved at the babfaces before dropping off the apron…

Powell’s POV: A strong promo from McIntyre and a good segment overall. I love that McIntyre can rationalize his actions in his own mind and it wasn’t just a heel turn without any real logic behind it. I also like the way the Pearce character is taking control. I don’t know if it will last beyond WarGames, but it’s effective in the meantime when it comes to keep the teams apart before their showdown on Saturday.

Cole and Barrett spoke from their desk at ringside. Cole played up the importance of having the advantage in a WarGames match. They also hyped the previously advertised matches and added that Gunther and The Miz would go face-to-face…

Nia Jax made her entrance for the opening match… [C]