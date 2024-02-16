WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage coverage, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision note, WWE weekend (reports needed), Gangrel, Alan Angels, Ray Gunkel, John Bonica, Johnny Grunge

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. The show includes appearances by Roman Reigns and The Rock. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE will be taping next Friday’s Smackdown tonight in Salt Lake City. We are looking reports or basic results from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight with the early air time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center and includes Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision is off this week due to NBA All-Star weekend. The show will return a week from Saturday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena on Saturday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

-WWE is in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight, and Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gangrel (David Heath) is 55.

-Alan Angels (Trey Tucker) is 26.

-The late John Bonica was born on February 16, 1917. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 77 on August 15, 1994.

-The late Ray Gunkel was born on February 16, 1924. He died at age 48 due to heart trauma on August 1, 1972.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.