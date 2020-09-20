9/20 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 2 results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Evil, Hirooki Goto vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Sanada, and Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 2”

September 20, 2020 in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Gabriel Kidd in a non-tournament match.

2. Juice Robinson pinned Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Toru Yano beat Sanada by count-out in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Kenta defeated Hirooki Goto by submission in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Zack Sabre Jr. pinned Evil in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Tetsuya Naito pinned Hiroshi Tanahashi in a B-Block tournament match.

Notes The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current point leaders in the A Block are Will Ospreay, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, and Kota Ibushi with two points, while the other entrants have no points.

The current point leaders in the B Block are Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with two points, while the other entrants have no points.

The A-Block continues Wednesday in Hokkaido with the following matches: Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi, and Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Hokkaido with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Evil vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson vs. Kenta, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano, and Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada.



