WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Ricky Morton, Jack Brisco, Gerald Brisco, Arn Anderson, Renee Young, Greg Valentine, Ethan Page, Sexy Star, Eva Marie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features the brand’s final hype for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Morton is 64 today.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010 due to complications from heart surgery.

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) turned 69 on Sunday.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) turned 65 on Sunday.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) turned 62 on Sunday.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Ethan Page turned 31 on Sunday.

-Gerald Brisco turned 73 on Saturday.

-Yoshihiro Takayama turned 53 on Saturday.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Renee Paquette, who worked in WWE as Renee Young, turned 34 on Saturday.