WWE Smackdown preview: The Halloween edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: Ilja Dragunov announced that he will continue the U.S. Championship open challenge matches, so he will likely have another open challenge on this show. Smackdown will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center, which will also play host to Saturday Night's Main Event the next night.