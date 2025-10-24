WWE Raw preview: Jey Uso and CM Punk segment and more set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face before meeting for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair seemed to indicate on Smackdown that they will appear on Raw, but they were not officially advertised. Monday’s Raw will be live from Anaheim, California, at Honda Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).