WWE Smackdown results (10/24): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,366)

October 24, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona, at Mullett Arena

Aired live on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while the Arizona State football field was shown, followed by the host venue. Cole set up a video package that recapped last week’s show…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso spoke backstage. Jimmy told Cody he appreciated what Cody did for Jacob Fatu. Jimmy said he was going to talk to Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis about what happened to Fatu. Cody asked how things were between Jimmy and his brother Jey Uso. Jimmy said Cody saw what Jey did to him during Raw, and asked Cody how he would feel. Cody said he has a brother in the game and gets it. Both men said they intended to speak with Aldis…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance while Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in from their broadcast table. Cole thanked Graves for standing up for him when Brock Lesnar was going after him. Graves shifted the focus to Cody. Cole hyped Cody vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship for Saturday Night’s Main event.

Cody stood in the ring and asked the fans what they wanted to talk about. Cody said they could talk about Drew McIntyre. Cody recalled hitting McIntyre with the WWE Championship. Cody wondered if he needed to apologize for doing so.

Drew McIntyre appeared in the crowd and said he didn’t need Cody’s apologies. McIntyre walked to ringside and called out the fans for booing him and cheering for Cody. McIntyre stood on the broadcast table and said the fans are complicit in Cody’s crime.

McIntyre said the fans are brainwashed by Cody’s “corporate propaganda.” McIntyre said he’s been screwed so many times that it’s become about him finishing the story. McIntyre said he would do that next week at Saturday Night’s Main event.

McIntyre shifted the focus to who attacked Jacob Fatu. McIntyre said he hates that family and claimed he is innocent. McIntyre said he saw Cody talking to Jimmy, and speculated that maybe Jimmy was responsible for attacking Fatu. Cody cut off McIntyre and said he was clearly looking for a fight, and invited him to join him in the ring. McIntyre got down from the table.

Jimmy Uso hopped off the barricade and attacked McIntyre. Jimmy got the better of the fight until security and producers pulled the wrestlers apart. Cody stood by Jimmy on the floor when entrance music grabbed their attention.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga made their entrance for a tag team match heading into the first break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A basic opening segment that presumably set up McIntyre vs. Jimmy for later in the show.

Drew McIntyre barked at Nick Adlis backstage, telling him that he had to do something. Jimmy Uso showed up and fought with McIntyre again…

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix made their entrance. Cole said Sami Zayn was not medically cleared to compete on this show due to Solo’s crew…

1. Tama Tonga and JC Mateo (w/Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix. Solo’s crew wore face paint. Nakamura and Fenix were in offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Cody hit Tama with a top rope crossbody block and had him pinned, but Mateo broke it up. The heels were cleared to ringside, and then Fenix performed a corkscrew dive onto both men. Fenix threw Tama back inside the ring. Solo distracted the ropes while Fenix set up for a move on the apron. Talla Tonga pulled Fenix to the floor. Talla and Rey were not on the same page when it came to the timing of Talla chokeslamming Rey on the apron. Tama hit Fenix with a Hidden Blade, which Cole said Tama calls the Cutthroat. Tama covered Fenix and got the three count…

Tama Tonga and JC Mateo beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix in 12:05.

Powell’s POV: The match filled some time, and they put some heat on Solo’s crew. On a side note, USA Network is running a lot of ads tonight for the Braun Strowman’s new “Everything On The Menu” show that premieres after Smackdown.

Backstage, Jimmy told Aldis that everyone knows McIntyre attacked Jacob Fatu. Aldis booked Jimmy vs. McIntyre in a match. Jimmy said he didn’t want a match, he wanted a fight. Aldis pleased Jimmy by making it a No DQ match…

Backstage, Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia was on her phone when she was approached by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green spoke about being the first and best Women’s U.S. Champion. Green called for a campaign for her to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Kiana James showed up and shot down Green and then headed off for her match. Giula rejected Green’s flier and followed James…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance… [C] Kiana James made her entrance with Giulia…

2. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James (w/Giulia) in a non-title match. Cole said Stratton beat James in their only NXT match against one another. Stratton avoided James’ attempt to moonsault onto her from the apron. Giulia provided a distraction that led to James running Stratton into the barricade. [C]