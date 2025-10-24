AEW Dynamite rating: Near record low viewership count

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 477,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership total was down from the 534,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. We don’t have the ProgrammingInsider.com numbers as of this update, but one can only assume that the return of the NBA hurt AEW, just as it did Tuesday’s NXT on The CW, which averaged 525,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. The September 3, 2025, episode set the record for the lowest viewership mark for a Dynamite that aired on a Wednesday on TBS with 472,000 viewers. One year ago, the October 23, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 637,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.