AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The latest card for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 25, in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.
-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final
-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final
-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defend the AEW Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara face “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Double Or Nothing in a match that will air on Saturday’s Collision. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing. I will also host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
