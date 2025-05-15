What's happening...

AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The latest card for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

May 15, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 25, in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final

-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defend the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara face “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Double Or Nothing in a match that will air on Saturday’s Collision. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing. I will also host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 15, 2025 @ 11:42 am

    Unless there’s a major shock with the tag challengers, that 4 nothings.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.