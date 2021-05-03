What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan opposite night two of the NFL Draft

May 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.018 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.923 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.121 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .49 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was down from the .54 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished first in that demo compared to other Friday network shows, and second in Friday’s men 18-49 demo just a tick behind the NFL Draft on ABC (the draft also aired on ESPN and NFL Network).

