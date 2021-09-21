NWA Powerrr Surge preview: Two singles matches and a three-way match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr Surge.

-Colby Corino vs. Marshe Rockett

-Mims vs. BLK Jeez.

-Tootie Lynn vs. Skye Blue vs. ThunderKitty in a three-way.

Powell’s POV: The preview also lists comments from NWA Champion Nick Aldis, NWA Women’s Champion Kamille, and Jax Dane. Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.