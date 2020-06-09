NXT Takeover: In Your House poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House event received a majority A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished a close second with 40 percent of the vote.

-45 percent of our voters gave Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship the best match of the night honors. Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title finished second with 26 percent of the vote, and Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest finished third with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only five percent of the voters gave Takeover a below average grade. John Moore gave the show an A- and I gave it a B+ grade in our members’ exclusive audio review. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



