WWE ladder match special airing on Fox

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A WWE Greatest Ladder Matches special will air Saturday at 7CT/8ET on Fox. “The special highlights some of the most exhilarating WWE matchups of all time, as well as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, with hosts Corey Graves and Michael Cole,” reads a Fox press release.

Powell’s POV: The advertising for the two-hour special lists The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch among those appearing in the matches. This is a real coup for WWE in that they presumably collect a programming fee while advertising their Money in the Bank event on network television the night before it airs on WWE Network and pay-per-view.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

