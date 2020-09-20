09/20 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Rocky Romero vs. David Finlay, and Delirious vs. Matt Sydal in the first ROH Pure Title Tournament matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Rocky Romero vs. David Finlay, and Delirious vs. Matt Sydal in first round ROH Pure Title Tournament matches, and more (21:27)…

Click here for the September 20 ROH TV audio review.

