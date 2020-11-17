ROH Final Battle pay-per-view date announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that the Final Battle pay-per-view will be held on Friday, December 18. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see that the show will take place. However, I continue to question the company’s logic of running Friday night events opposite WWE Smackdown, which is the most viewed pro wrestling show in the United States. That being said, the ROH Wrestling television show has shown major improvement since it returned following a break caused by the pandemic, so I am looking forward to Final Battle, which will be available via HonorClub and pay-per-view television.

ROH makes its long-awaited return to PPV with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18: https://t.co/dyceXv9b2E Which titles will be on the line at Final Battle 2020? Will anyone make their Final Battle debut? Will anyone make their Final Battle return? Follow us to get all the updates! pic.twitter.com/bQtwPLYFaC — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 17, 2020



