TNA Hard To Kill poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view event received a A grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 40 percent of the vote.

-36 percent of the voters gave Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone the best match of the night honors. Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Championship finished second with 19 percent, and Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship finished a close third with 17 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave Hard To Kill a solid B grade and enjoyed the show. I agree with the voters with their selection for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in both polls.