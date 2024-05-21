AEW All Out changes dates, no longer taking place during Labor Day weekend

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW All Out pay-per-view will not be held over Labor Day weekend. The event that was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 1 will now be held Saturday, September 7. All Out will be held in Hoffman Estates, Illinois at NOW Arena.
Powell’s POV: The original date was too close to the All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25. While moving the show back six days may not seem like a lot, it is better than running pay-per-view events on back-to-back weekends. Selfishly, it will also be nice to get a day off over a three-day holiday weekend for a change.
#AEWAllOut PPV Moved To September 7https://t.co/doJ6sZJgzP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2024
Be the first to comment