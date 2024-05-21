AEW All Out changes dates, no longer taking place during Labor Day weekend

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW All Out pay-per-view will not be held over Labor Day weekend. The event that was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 1 will now be held Saturday, September 7. All Out will be held in Hoffman Estates, Illinois at NOW Arena.

Powell’s POV: The original date was too close to the All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25. While moving the show back six days may not seem like a lot, it is better than running pay-per-view events on back-to-back weekends. Selfishly, it will also be nice to get a day off over a three-day holiday weekend for a change.