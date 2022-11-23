11/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in the second match of the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Title, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in the eliminator tournament final, Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in the second match of the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Title, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in the eliminator tournament final, Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, and more (31:51)…

Click here for the November 23 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.