AEW Dynasty lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held tonight in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

-The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a ladder match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Champions

-Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac for the AEW Continental Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship

-Hook vs. Chris Jericho for the FTW Championship

-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-(Pre-Show): ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn for both titles

-(Pre-Show): Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal

-(Pre-Show): Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

Powell's POV: AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on Bleacher Report, traditional pay-per-view television, and now TrillerTV.com in the United States.