Tag match announced for AEW Dynamite 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a non-title, ten minute challenge.

-Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Cody and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Women’s Championship.

Powell's POV: AEW announced the Cody and Allin vs. Butcher and Blade match today. AEW Dynamite will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center.



